This is the best way to get out of a speeding ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Kelly, of Orlando, asked, “What are the best and worst excuses you’ve heard during a traffic stop?”

Trooper Steve said he's heard it all when it comes to excuses from drivers pulled over for speeding or another traffic violation.

"The most common -- and the one with the least effect -- is when someone tells me they had to use the restroom," Trooper Steve said. "I've heard this probably 1,000 times and not once did it get someone out of a ticket. Nearly 100% of the time, that driver had passed several restrooms before being stopped."

Trooper Steve recalled a time when he let someone off because of their excuse.

"There was a time a mom purposely cut me off in order to make me stop her," he said. "To my surprise, when I got to the car she explained to me that her children where acting up and she told them the cop was coming if they didn’t stop. I have to admit it was hilarious, but I advised her not to do that again. But she didn’t get a ticket."

Trooper Steve said the best way to handle being pulled over is to be genuinely kind, professional and nonconfrontational.

"Be kind and admit your mistake while driving with a smile," he said. "It could get you out of a ticket."

