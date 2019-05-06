You must use this if your load extends past your vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Ted, of Hunters Creek, asked, “What are the rules when carrying equipment longer than the bed of your pickup truck or vehicle?”

"With Florida being labeled the Sunshine State, we do a lot of things outside, from yard work to all sorts of recreational activities," Trooper Steve said. "But when it comes to hauling equipment that extends beyond our car or truck, there are some extra rules to follow."

Anytime there's a kayak, ladder or anything that extends more than 4 feet from the rear of the vehicle, drivers are required to have a red flag no less than 18x18 inches attached to the rearmost portion of the equipment.

"This helps visibility for anyone traveling around your towed equipment," Trooper Steve said.

Florida Statute 316.228 goes into extreme detail on commercial motor vehicles and when a strobe light may be required.

