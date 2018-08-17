Attorney general candidate Frank White to discuss heated election on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Much of the focus on this year's primary election has been on the race for governor, but the race for another statewide cabinet position is becoming more heated by the day.

The race for attorney general, specifically with the two Republican candidates, has been the subject of attack ad after attack ad.

Republican state Rep. Frank White will join News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth Sunday on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to discuss his campaign against former Hillsborough County Judge Ashley Moody.

"The office is best served by a proven conservative with a track record of managing a large organization," White said. "That's me."

Despite a lead at some of the polls, White only has a handful of endorsements.

Moody has the backing of term-limited Attorney General Pam Bondi, as well as 90% of Florida's Republican sheriffs, many of whom appeared in an attack ad targeting White's background.

"White is a car salesman turned politician," Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in the ad. "And his old firm gave thousands to liberals."

When asked about his reaction to seeing the latest ad against him, White said, "I laughed."

On Sunday, the one-term Republican state representative will also discuss the state's opioid crisis, human trafficking, medical marijuana and consumer fraud.

The two Democratic candidates for attorney general are state Rep. Sean Shaw and lawyer Ryan Torrens.

Florida's primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

