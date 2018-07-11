ClickOrlando.com's 2018 voter information guide

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 and ClickOrlando.com want to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process for the upcoming primaries.

Am I eligible to vote?

Most likely, yes. But there are a few requirements you must meet, so let’s make sure.

To register to vote, you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)

• Be a Florida resident

• Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)

• Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored

• Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored

• Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

Vote-by-mail ballots

If you're a Florida resident interested in receiving a domestic vote-by-mail ballot for the primary or general elections, contact the Florida Department of State Elections.

If you will be overseas or absent statewide and would like to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary or general elections, contact the Florida Department of State Elections.

Orange County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Seminole County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Volusia County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Brevard County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Lake County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Osceola County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Flagler County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Marion County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Sumter County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Important Dates

July 14: Last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to overseas and absent statewide voters to vote in the primary election.

July 24-31: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for primary election.

July 30: Last day to register for primary election

Aug. 18-25: Mandatory early voting period for primary election *additional days vary by county

Aug. 28: Primary election

Sept. 22: Last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to overseas and absent statewide voters to vote in the general election.

Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.

Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election

Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county

Nov. 6: General election

Check here for special dates specific to individual counties.

Important Races

Governor

Republicans

Democrats

Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor

Gwen Graham, former U.S. representative and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham

Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate

Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group

Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor

Alex “Lundy” Lundmark

John Wetherbee

U.S. Senate

Republicans

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Rick Scott, current Florida Governor

Democrats

Bill Nelson *

U.S. Rep. District 2 -- Marion (Levy and Several Counties in the Panhandle)

Republicans

Neal Dunn*

Democrats

Brandon Peters

Bob Rackleff

U.S. Rep. District 3 -- Marion (Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, Union)

Republicans

Judson Sapp

Ted Yoho *

Democrats

Dushyant Jethagir Gosai

Yvonne Hayes Hinson

Tom Wells

U.S. Rep. District 6 -- Flagler, Volusia, Lake (St. Johns)

Republicans

Fred Costello

Michael Waltz

John Ward

Democrats

Stephen Sevigny

Nancy Soderberg

John Upchurch

U.S. Rep. District 7 -- Seminole, Orange

Republicans

Vennia Francois

Mike Miller

Scott Sturgill

Democrats

Stephanie Murphy *

Chardo Richardson

U.S. Rep. District 8 Brevard, Orange (Indian River)

Republicans

Bill Posey *

Democrats

Sanjay Patel

U.S. Rep. District 9 Osceola, Orange (Polk)

Republicans

Wayne Liebnitzky

Democrats

Alan Grayson

Darren Soto *

U.S. Rep. District 10 Orange

No qualified Republican candidates

Democrats

Wade Darius

Val Demings *

U.S. Rep. District 11 Marion, Sumter, Lake (Hernando, Citrus)

Republicans

Daniel Webster *

Democrats

Dana Cottrell

U.S. Rep. District 15 Lake (Polk and Hillsborough)

Republicans

Neil Combee

Sean Harper

Danny Kushmer

Curt Rogers

Ed Shoemaker

Ross Spano

Democrats

Kristen Carlson

Andrew P. Learned

Raymond “Ray” Pena

Orange County Mayor

Pete Clarke

Jerry L. Demings

Rob Panepinto

Orange County School Board Chair

Matthew J. Fitzpatrick

Teresa Jacobs

Robert Allen Prater

Nancy Robbinson

Attorney General

Republicans

Ashley Moody, Republican

Frank White, Republican

Democrats

Sean Shaw, Democrat

Ryan Torrens, Democrat

Chief Financial Officer

Republicans

Jimmy Patronis, Republican *

Democrats

Jeremy Ring, Democrat

Agriculture Commissioner

Republicans

Matt Caldwell

Denise Grimsley

Mike McCalister

Baxter Troutman

Democrats

Roy David Walker

Nicole "Nikki" Fried

Jeffrey Duane Porter

* denotes all incumbent candidates

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 primary and general elections.

