ClickOrlando.com's 2018 voter information guide

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 and ClickOrlando.com want to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.
Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process for the upcoming primaries.
Am I eligible to vote?
Most likely, yes. But there are a few requirements you must meet, so let’s make sure.
To register to vote, you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)
• Be a Florida resident
• Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)
• Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored
• Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored
• Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.
Vote-by-mail ballots
If you're a Florida resident interested in receiving a domestic vote-by-mail ballot for the primary or general elections, contact the Florida Department of State Elections.
If you will be overseas or absent statewide and would like to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary or general elections, contact the Florida Department of State Elections.
Orange County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Seminole County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Volusia County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Brevard County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Lake County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Osceola County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Flagler County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Marion County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Sumter County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Important Dates
July 14: Last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to overseas and absent statewide voters to vote in the primary election.
July 24-31: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for primary election.
July 30: Last day to register for primary election
Aug. 18-25: Mandatory early voting period for primary election *additional days vary by county
Aug. 28: Primary election
Sept. 22: Last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to overseas and absent statewide voters to vote in the general election.
Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.
Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election
Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county
Nov. 6: General election
Check here for special dates specific to individual counties.
Important Races
Governor
Republicans
- Don Baldauf, political activist
- Ron DeSantis, current U.S. representative for 6th Congressional District of Florida
- Timothy M. Devine, write-in candidate for governor in 2014
- Bob Langford
- John Joseph Mercadante, Miami businessman
- Bruce Nathan, pediatric therapist who ran as independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016
- Adam Putnam, Florida Agriculture Commissioner
- Bob White, Polk County resident and founder of Liberty Catalyst Fund
Democrats
- Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor
- Gwen Graham, former U.S. representative and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham
- Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate
- Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group
- Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor
- Alex “Lundy” Lundmark
- John Wetherbee
U.S. Senate
Republicans
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
- Rick Scott, current Florida Governor
Democrats
- Bill Nelson *
U.S. Rep. District 2 -- Marion (Levy and Several Counties in the Panhandle)
Republicans
- Neal Dunn*
Democrats
- Brandon Peters
- Bob Rackleff
U.S. Rep. District 3 -- Marion (Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, Union)
Republicans
- Judson Sapp
- Ted Yoho *
Democrats
- Dushyant Jethagir Gosai
- Yvonne Hayes Hinson
- Tom Wells
U.S. Rep. District 6 -- Flagler, Volusia, Lake (St. Johns)
Republicans
- Fred Costello
- Michael Waltz
- John Ward
Democrats
- Stephen Sevigny
- Nancy Soderberg
- John Upchurch
U.S. Rep. District 7 -- Seminole, Orange
Republicans
- Vennia Francois
- Mike Miller
- Scott Sturgill
Democrats
- Stephanie Murphy *
- Chardo Richardson
U.S. Rep. District 8 Brevard, Orange (Indian River)
Republicans
- Bill Posey *
Democrats
- Sanjay Patel
U.S. Rep. District 9 Osceola, Orange (Polk)
Republicans
- Wayne Liebnitzky
Democrats
- Alan Grayson
- Darren Soto *
U.S. Rep. District 10 Orange
No qualified Republican candidates
Democrats
- Wade Darius
- Val Demings *
U.S. Rep. District 11 Marion, Sumter, Lake (Hernando, Citrus)
Republicans
- Daniel Webster *
Democrats
- Dana Cottrell
U.S. Rep. District 15 Lake (Polk and Hillsborough)
Republicans
- Neil Combee
- Sean Harper
- Danny Kushmer
- Curt Rogers
- Ed Shoemaker
- Ross Spano
Democrats
- Kristen Carlson
- Andrew P. Learned
- Raymond “Ray” Pena
Orange County Mayor
- Pete Clarke
- Jerry L. Demings
- Rob Panepinto
Orange County School Board Chair
- Matthew J. Fitzpatrick
- Teresa Jacobs
- Robert Allen Prater
- Nancy Robbinson
Attorney General
Republicans
- Ashley Moody, Republican
- Frank White, Republican
Democrats
- Sean Shaw, Democrat
- Ryan Torrens, Democrat
Chief Financial Officer
Republicans
- Jimmy Patronis, Republican *
Democrats
- Jeremy Ring, Democrat
Agriculture Commissioner
Republicans
- Matt Caldwell
- Denise Grimsley
- Mike McCalister
- Baxter Troutman
Democrats
- Roy David Walker
- Nicole "Nikki" Fried
- Jeffrey Duane Porter
* denotes all incumbent candidates
Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 primary and general elections.
