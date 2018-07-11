Elections

ClickOrlando.com's 2018 voter information guide

Everything you need to know about the Florida primaries

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 and ClickOrlando.com want to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process for the upcoming primaries.

Am I eligible to vote?

Most likely, yes. But there are a few requirements you must meet, so let’s make sure.
To register to vote, you must:

•    Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)
•    Be a Florida resident
•    Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)
•    Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored
•    Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored
•    Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

Vote-by-mail ballots

If you're a Florida resident interested in receiving a domestic vote-by-mail ballot for the primary or general elections, contact the Florida Department of State Elections.

If you will be overseas or absent statewide and would like to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary or general elections, contact the Florida Department of State Elections.

Orange County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Seminole County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Volusia County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Brevard County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Lake County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Osceola County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Flagler County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Marion County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Sumter County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations

Important Dates

July 14: Last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to overseas and absent statewide voters to vote in the primary election.
July 24-31: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for primary election.
July 30: Last day to register for primary election
Aug. 18-25: Mandatory early voting period for primary election *additional days vary by county
Aug. 28: Primary election
Sept. 22: Last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to overseas and absent statewide voters to vote in the general election.
Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.
Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election
Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county
Nov. 6: General election

Check here for special dates specific to individual counties. 

Important Races

Governor

Republicans

Democrats

  • Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor
  • Gwen Graham, former U.S. representative and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham
  • Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate
  • Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group
  • Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor
  • Alex “Lundy” Lundmark
  • John Wetherbee

U.S. Senate

Republicans

  • Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
  • Rick Scott, current Florida Governor

Democrats

  • Bill Nelson *

U.S. Rep. District 2 -- Marion (Levy and Several Counties in the Panhandle) 

Republicans

  • Neal Dunn*

Democrats

  • Brandon Peters
  • Bob Rackleff

U.S. Rep. District 3 -- Marion (Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, Union)

Republicans

  • Judson Sapp 
  • Ted Yoho *

Democrats

  • Dushyant Jethagir Gosai
  • Yvonne Hayes Hinson
  • Tom Wells

U.S. Rep. District 6 -- Flagler, Volusia, Lake (St. Johns)

Republicans

  • Fred Costello
  • Michael Waltz 
  • John Ward

Democrats

  • Stephen Sevigny
  • Nancy Soderberg
  • John Upchurch 

U.S. Rep. District 7 -- Seminole, Orange

Republicans

  • Vennia Francois
  • Mike Miller
  • Scott Sturgill

Democrats

  • Stephanie Murphy *
  • Chardo Richardson

U.S. Rep. District 8 Brevard, Orange (Indian River)

Republicans

  • Bill Posey * 

Democrats

  • Sanjay Patel

U.S. Rep. District 9 Osceola, Orange (Polk) 

Republicans

  • Wayne Liebnitzky 

Democrats

  • Alan Grayson
  • Darren Soto * 

U.S. Rep. District 10 Orange

No qualified Republican candidates

Democrats

  • Wade Darius 
  • Val Demings *

U.S. Rep. District 11 Marion, Sumter, Lake (Hernando, Citrus) 

Republicans

  • Daniel Webster * 

Democrats

  • Dana Cottrell 

U.S. Rep. District 15 Lake (Polk and Hillsborough) 

Republicans

  • Neil Combee
  • Sean Harper
  • Danny Kushmer
  • Curt Rogers
  • Ed Shoemaker
  • Ross Spano 

Democrats

  • Kristen Carlson
  • Andrew P. Learned
  • Raymond “Ray” Pena 

Orange County Mayor

  • Pete Clarke 
  • Jerry L. Demings
  • Rob Panepinto

Orange County School Board Chair 

  • Matthew J. Fitzpatrick 
  • Teresa Jacobs
  • Robert Allen Prater
  • Nancy Robbinson 

Attorney General

Republicans

  • Ashley Moody, Republican
  • Frank White, Republican

Democrats

  • Sean Shaw, Democrat
  • Ryan Torrens, Democrat

Chief Financial Officer

Republicans

  • Jimmy Patronis, Republican *

Democrats

  • Jeremy Ring, Democrat 

Agriculture Commissioner

Republicans

  • Matt Caldwell
  • Denise Grimsley
  • Mike McCalister
  • Baxter Troutman

Democrats

  • Roy David Walker
  • Nicole "Nikki" Fried
  • Jeffrey Duane Porter

* denotes all incumbent candidates

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 primary and general elections.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.