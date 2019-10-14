News

Authorities respond to possible barricaded person in Kissimmee

Residents asked to avoid Citrus Drive, Valencia Avenue

By Brianna Volz - Web producer
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a report of a possible barricaded person in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 1:45 p.m. that the incident was unfolding in the area of Citrus Drive. Nearby traffic on both Citrus Drive and Valencia Avenue was affected, according to deputies.

More News Headlines

Authorities said they believe the incident is isolated but asked residents to avoid the area if possible.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.