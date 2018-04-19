Beach bobcat spotted patrolling sand dunes south of Cocoa Beach

A beach bobcat is patrolling the sand dunes south of Cocoa Beach, emerging near dusk to hunt for prey.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A beach bobcat is patrolling the sand dunes south of Cocoa Beach, emerging near dusk to hunt for prey.

That's where Sara Hanlon and her surprised husband first spotted an elusive bobcat just before dark on March 31, according to News 6 partner Florida

Today.

"We were actually watching a rabbit — which was ironic, because it was the night before Easter. So we were commenting on that. And out of nowhere, up along the beach you see a bobcat coming up the walkway," Hanlon recalled.

"And then it just took off, sprinting after the rabbit. The rabbit ran off and made it," she said.

Then about 7 p.m. Monday, the couple glimpsed a bobcat and documented the rare encounter in a series of photos and videos. Hanlon posted a few on Facebook, which have generated thousands of reactions, shares and comments in Brevard County Facebook groups, Florida Today reported.

"They seem very hungry, is what I would say. I think it was a different one than we saw the first time," Hanlon said.

Bobcats typically roam a 1- to 2-mile territory in urban and suburban areas, establishing dens in dense saw palmetto and shrub, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports. The large felines eat squirrels, rabbits, rats, feral cats and ground-dwelling birds.

