Bicyclist killed in SunRail train crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist died Thursday evening after he was hit by a SunRail train in Orange County, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes said the cyclist was struck just before 6 p.m. on the tracks near Lancaster Road and Orange Avenue. Montes said the victim was a man, but did not identify him pending next of kin notification.

The fatal crash marks the second in 10 days involving the commuter rail.

A pedestrian was killed Feb. 18 near East Oak Ridge Road and South Orange Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

No other information about the crash was released.

Check back for updates.

