SunRail train hits, kills pedestrian in Orange County

PINE CASTLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SunRail train Monday morning in Orange County, officials said.

The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. near East Oak Ridge Road and South Orange Avenue.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said the male had his back to the train and although the conducter tried to warn him several times, he ended up being struck.

It's unknown if he was wearing headphones or another listening devices that could have obstructed his hearing.

SunRail tweeted that southbound Train P315 was delayed 45 minutes because of the crash. Two crew members and 18 passengers were on board at the time of the crash, Florida Department of Transportation officials said.

No other details have been released.

