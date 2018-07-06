Body cam video: Casselberry rape suspect Tased while running from police

Police body cam video from Thursday's arrest shows the attempted escape, Tasing and take down of the man accused of raping and kidnapping of two women in Casselberry.

Police said Benjamin Hovan was arrested July 5 at a gas station in Titusville when officers ran the license plate number on his car and found it was stolen out of Miami.

The video first shows Hovan standing in front of the arresting officer with his hands up, eventually laying facedoqn on the ground with his hands behind his back. The officer is heard telling another officer to "handcuff him right now."

When that officer walks over with the handcuffs, Hovan gets up and attempts to run away.

[READ: Casselberry rape suspect told father he'd done something bad, police say]

The video shows the arresting officer shooting his Taser gun at Hovan, hitting him with one prong, then reloading and shooting again. The second fire hits Hovan with both prongs, causing him to fall to the ground, with his face landing on a curb, where he is then arrested.

Hovan was facing charges of home invasion, sexual battery and kidnapping after police said he forced his way into a unit at Stonecastle Apartments, held the two women inside at knifepoint, raped one of them and then forced them to drive him to a Publix in Maitland to get cash from an ATM. Police said he then stole a car from one of the women.

In addition to the Casselberry crime, Hovan is a suspect in a Miami car theft in which a 62-year-old woman was pistol-whipped. Authorities said Hovan also may also be linked to an additional carjacking in Maitland.

Officials from the Casselberry Police Department said investigators are still trying to determine Hovan's exact whereabouts in the past week. They said that he is originally from the Tallahassee area but recently left and came to Central Florida. It's unclear why he came to the region or how he got here.

Hovan is currently booked into the Brevard County Jail. Authorities said he will eventually be extradited to Seminole County.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.