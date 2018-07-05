Casselberry rape, kidnapping suspect caught

Sexual battery and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Hovan, 32, after his arrest in Titusville. Police said he resisted and was tased.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The 32-year-old Tallahassee man accused in a rape and kidnapping case in Casselberry last weekend was arrested in Titusville, according to authorities.

Titusville police officials said Benjamin Hovan was arrested at a Marathon gas station on U.S. 1 the morning after Casselberry police identified him as the suspect through DNA evidence.

Titusville police said officers saw Hovan pumping gas at a stolen car around 11:30 a.m. and attempted to capture him. Hovan fled on foot and was shot with a stun gun before he was arrested, police said.

Hovan received a medical evaluation before being brought to the Brevard County Jail, where he will await extradition to Seminole County.

Officials said it's unclear why Hovan was in the Central Florida area on Saturday, when police say he forced his way into a unit at Stonecastle Apartments, held the two women inside at knifepoint and raped one of them, before making them drive to a Publix in Maitland to withdraw money from an ATM.

[READ: 'I'm afraid for her:' 911 call released in Casselberry rape, kidnapping]

Hovan fled in one of the victim's 2006 Toyota Matrix, which was found abandoned in Maitland Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Before his arrest, police said Hovan was considered armed and dangerous.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.