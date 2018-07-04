WATCH LIVE: Casselberry police give update on unsolved rape, kidnapping

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Casselberry police officials will be updating the public on an unsolved rape, kidnapping and home invasion that occurred at an area apartment complex last week.

Officials are set to speak at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The news conference will be streamed in the media player above.

The conference comes hours after police released a sketch of the man accused of forcing his way into a unit at Stonecastle Apartments, holding the two women inside at knifepoint, raping one of them then forcing them to drive to a Publix in Maitland to withdraw money from an ATM, according to authorities.

[READ: 'I'm afraid for her:' 911 call released in Casselberry rape, kidnapping]

The man, who left the women at the store and fled in one of the victim's 2006 Toyota Matrix, has not been identified. The vehicle was found in Maitland on Tuesday.

The man was described as being between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair with some facial hair and an average build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts. His appearance was unkempt and he had no shoes on, which police said could mean that he is homeless.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Casselberry Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.