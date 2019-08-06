Body found at site of 2016 triple slaying in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A detective said a man's body was found Tuesday in an Orlando home that was the site of a triple slaying in 2016.

The body was discovered in the 1200 block of Parramore Avenue, but Orlando police have not released any other details.

Terrence Lewis was arrested on murder charges in connection with at least one of the deaths in 2016.

#Breaking: Neighbors say a man’s body was found inside this little house on South Parramore Ave. A crime scene van and detectives just arrived @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/kEMN9P69OV — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 6, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.