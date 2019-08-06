News

Body found at site of 2016 triple slaying in Orlando

Police discover body in home on Parramore Avenue

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A detective said a man's body was found Tuesday in an Orlando home that was the site of a triple slaying in 2016.

The body was discovered in the 1200 block of Parramore Avenue, but Orlando police have not released any other details.

Terrence Lewis was arrested on murder charges in connection with at least one of the deaths in 2016.

