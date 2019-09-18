Body of 45-year-old man found on Sand Lake Road, deputies say

Rob Kim/Getty Images

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after the body of a 45-year-old man was found in Orange County, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 4800 block of West Sand Lake Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

When authorities arrived, they found the man, later identified as Eddie Murphy, with trauma to his body, deputies said.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office's investigation is still in its early stages, but that they are searching for the person or people responsible.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.