Boy saw stepfather kill mom in fight about cheating accusations, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy saw his stepfather strangle and stab his mother as the couple fought about infidelity accusations Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boy called 911 around 6:45 p.m., screaming for Jason Lindsey to stop hurting his mother, 38-year-old Tynell Lindsey.

When authorities arrived at the apartment on Sand Lake Road, they said they found Tynell Lindsey unresponsive and covered in blood lying on the closet floor of the master bedroom. Jason Lindsey, 36, walked out of the closet with blood on his clothing, according to the affidavit.

Tynell Lindsey was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said Jason Lindsey told them that his wife confronted him because she found a condom in his vehicle and she suspected he was cheating. Tynell Lindsey grabbed a knife during the argument and scratched her husband's face with her nails, the report said.

Jason Lindsey said he wrestled the knife away from his wife then said he "kinda lost it" and began choking her with one hand while stabbing her with the other, according to the affidavit.

Tynell Lindsey's 8-year-old son heard his mother screaming, came into the master bedroom and witnessed the attack, the report said.

The boy eventually called 911, records show.

Jason Lindsey claimed he was defending himself, telling deputies that Tynell Lindsey had attacked him with a knife in the past .

He was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

