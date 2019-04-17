Brevard mother arrested in toddler's death after taking him to fire station

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The mother of 1-year-old boy who died after she took him to a Melbourne fire station because the child was in distress has been arrested on manslaughter charges, according to authorities.

Emily Hartman, 26, of Palm Bay, was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter by child neglect, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana. She's scheduled to make her first appearance before a judge Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Hartman took her 14-month-old son to the fire house, and it was determined he was suffering from a heat-related illness, officials said. Details about what caused his illness have not been released.

"I spoke to one of our guys and said, 'Hey, he’s having active seizures, we need to get him some medication on board,' and at that time one of the other medics was starting an IV in the kid's arm," Fire Department Chief Phil Leitz said.

Leitz said the boy was unconscious, unresponsive, diaphoretic and pale. He said firefighters treated the toddler on a workout bench in the fire station while his mother paced around and talked on the phone.

"She was pretty upset. We asked her where she'd been and what she had been doing with the child. She said she had been running some errands and stuff like that," Leitz said.

The boy was taken to the Holmes Regional Medical Center and was flown to AdventHealth for Children in Orlando for further treatment, but he died a couple of days later, officials said.

No other details have been released.

