Brush fire in Brevard County 50 percent contained

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-to-15-acre brush fire that threatened several structures in Mims on Sunday is 50 percent contained, according to Brevard County fire officials.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports that Brevard County Fire Rescue, units from the Florida Division of Forestry and the Titusville Fire Department responded about noon to reports of what began as a small brush fire in the 4900 block of Cambridge Drive. Within the hour, flames spread and the fire moved with yards of several structures in the area. Forestry officials dubbed the blaze, the "Cambridge Fire," in a tweet.

County fire officials estimated the original size of the fire at about half an acre but upgraded the blaze to a "first alarm brush incident" just before 1 p.m. as the flames continued to grow up to 10 acres near Tuscany Drive.

Firefighters were having trouble accessing the fire in the brush, officials said. The Florida Forest Service was en route with a tractor plow to carve a path for emergency vehicles. At least three units from the forest service arrived from Orlando to assist.

Officials said the flames were moving west at a steady pace. Units were in place to defend nearby homes if needed.

J.D. Gallop contributed to this story.

