Bucs vs. Seahawks: How to watch, stream, listen

SEATTLE - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to snap a three-game losing streak at 4 p.m. Sunday as the Bucs play against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bucs are 2-5 on the year and the Seahawks are 6-2.

Despite a 2-5 record, Tampa Bay has put up numbers this season.

The Bucs are one of five teams in the NFL to average 28 points a game.

Receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are putting up some of the best numbers in football.

Godwin has 47 catches for 705 yards and six touchdowns.

Evans has 38 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is making the case for the league's Most Valuable Player award this year.

Wilson has thrown for 2,127 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. He's also ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Seattle is a 6-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 51.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 10? Arizona Cardinals

Who do the Seahawks play in Week 10? San Francisco 49ers

