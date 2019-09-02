Cape Canaveral man dies after crashing into power pole, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old Brevard County man is dead after crashing into a power pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Cape Canaveral man, whose name has not been released, was driving north on U.S. 1 near Rocket Road on Monday morning when he veered off the road and crashed the left side of his vehicle into the pole.

The man died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

The crash is still being investigated, according to the Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

