Central Florida scores 12 restaurants on AAA's Diamond List

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida food just got more reputable and recognized, with new rankings on the prestigious AAA Diamond List.

A dozen restaurants in the Orlando area landed on the list, with Victoria & Albert's in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa ranking at the highest level of satisfaction and experience -- an honor of five diamonds. The restaurant was first given the title in 2000 and scored it again this year as one of 67 restaurants ranked at Five Diamonds.

The AAA Diamond Ratings are given to restaurants and hotels based on a combination of overall quality, the range of facilities, physical attributes and level of services offered, according to the AAA website. Trained representatives rank these businesses on a scale from one to five -- one diamond meaning the restaurant is simple and often quick-serve, and with five diamonds meaning the establishment is one with extraordinary atmosphere and cutting-edge cuisine.

Two other Florida restaurants -- Palme d’Or in Coral Gables and Salt in Fernandina Beach -- are also ranked with five diamonds earned in 2014 and 2012, respectively.

The states with the most five diamond awards include California, Nevada and New York, with Florida entering the ranking at No. 4.

Here are the 12 Central Florida restaurants awarded four diamonds by AAA:

