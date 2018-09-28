4-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Orange County, deputies say

A bystander found a 4-year-old boy in a locked car that was not running on Sept. 28, 2018 in the parking lot at Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road. The boy later died, deputies said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy who was left in a vehicle Friday at an Orange County school has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The unconscious boy was found by a bystander at 2:25 p.m. in a locked vehicle that was not running parked at Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road, deputies said. The bystander took the child to Orange County Fire Rescue Station 51, which is across the street from the school near Rio Grande Avenue.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Deputies didn't say how the bystander was able to get the boy out of the car.

Orange County Sheriff's Office public information officer Jeff Williamson said everyone involved in the incident has been cooperating with authorities.

"Unfortunately, we know how busy we all get in our life. I'm not excusing people of anything, however, there are ways to remember you have a child in a car. We live in Florida," Williamson said.

In a separate incident on Friday, a 1-year-old girl died after being left in a hot vehicle at a Sanford gas station, authorities said. Click here to read more about that.

The highest temperature in Orlando Friday was 94 degrees.

Thirty-seven children die each year as a result of being left in a hot car according to the National Safety Council. This year 48 children have died in hot-car related incidents, according to public safety advocacy group KidsAndCars.org.

Car manufacturers have been working on technology solutions to prevent hot car deaths. GMC developed rear seat reminders and Nissan plans to install a systems to all vehicles by 2022 that will notify drivers if the rear door was opened before a trip but not reopened after the car is parked.

