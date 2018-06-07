Civil rights lawsuit filed by Pulse victims set to be announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 35 victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre and their lawyers will hold a news conference Thursday to announce a lawsuit against certain governmental entities, among other defendants.

The lawsuit will allege, among other things, that the defendants violated the Constitutional rights of people who were injured and killed in the shooting.

The tragedy took place nearly two years ago -- June 12, 2016. Forty-nine victims died and 53 others were hurt.

The more than 35 victims who are filing the lawsuit include family members of those killed.

The news conference is planned for 11 a.m. at The Dr. Phillips House in Orlando.

