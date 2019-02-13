Cocoa police calling missing woman's case an active investigation

COCOA, Fla. - For a second day in a row, the family of TaShaun Jackson gathered at the Cocoa Police Department begging the community to help find the mother of four.

Jackson went missing on Saturday and was last seen at a 7-Eleven near her apartment complex on Dixon Boulevard.

Her picture was captured on surveillance video but her next move wasn't.

Her mother, Tammy Wallace, broke down in tears during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"I love you baby. Please come home. Please, I love her so much," Wallace said.

Jackson's aunt, Sharon Jones-Smith, believes her disappearance is suspicious because she said the young mother would have never left her four children behind.

"For her to be gone away from her children with no attempts to communicate with them to reach out and let them know ... she knows her children are very codependent on her," Smith said.

According to the family, Jackson did have her cellphone the day she went missing, and investigators are now looking into her phone records.

"We are looking at every aspect of this case to including phones, anything we are just really trying to put the pieces together," Cocoa Police Department Chief Mike Cantaloupe said.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 in the case.

