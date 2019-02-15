Cocoa police searching near pond after tip about missing woman

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa police are searching Friday in the area of Bracco Pond Park after receiving a tip about a mother of four who recently went missing.

Family and friends of Tashaun Jackson gathered outside of a crime scene perimeter at the park around 11 a.m. while officers searched the nearby area.

A Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman said investigators are following all leads in the case and that as of noon, Jackson had not been located.

Jackson was last seen Saturday at a 7-Eleven on Dixon Boulevard.

Since Jackson's disappearance, her family has pleaded multiple times for the public's help in solving the case.

"We are going to be there for the kids in the meantime, but right now, I mean, we are trying to do anything and everything to find her. We are going to find her, it don't matter how," said Jackson's cousin, Whitney Johnson.

