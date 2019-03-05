Cold night shelters open in Central Florida as temperatures drop

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold night shelters in Central Florida are opening their doors Tuesday as temperatures are expected to drop.

In Orange County, the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida will not refuse any person seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space availability. The Coalition campus in Orlando is located at 18 North Terry Avenue in downtown Orlando.

Starting at 7 p.m., overflow space will become available for single women and families in the Center for Women and Families, and the Men's Service Center will welcome single men. The Coalition is asking for monetary donations that can be made online to help with the offset costs.

In Lake County, LifePointe Church in Eustis and Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park will open their doors at 5:30 p.m. When the shelters close at 7 a.m. Wednesday, residents can be taken to warming stations at The Open Door in Eustis and The Salvation Army in Leesburg.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter in Titusville, the Central Brevard Sharing Center in Cocoa and His Place Ministries in Melbourne will open their doors in Brevard County for the cold night.

