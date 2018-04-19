Convicted murderer Sanel Saint Simon to be sentenced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury could recommend a sentence as early as Thursday for a man convicted of killing his girlfriend's teenage daughter in Orange County.

The jury could sentence Sanel Saint Simon to death. He was convicted of murdering 16-year-old Alexandria Chery in 2014. Her body was found near the Osceola-Polk county line.

Witnesses gave impact statements Monday morning, and Chery's mother said, "For four years, all I do is cry. My life has changed forever."

The victim's former boyfriend also testified in court Monday, recalling what he said Chery confessed to him before she died.

"I had to keep asking her what was wrong and eventually she told me she was being bothered. She told me every time he touched her. It was numerous occasions, maybe about four times," Damian Thomas said.

The defense claims Saint Simon has good character and urged jurors not to vote for the death penalty.

The defense also used video testimony from Haiti that showed interviews with Saint Simon's friends and family.

