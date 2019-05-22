Cool off this summer at splash pads around Central Florida

Children are almost out of school for the summer and you may already be thinking about what you can do to keep your kids entertained while they have approximately two and a half months at home.

One cheap option is a splash pad.

We know the weather will be hot, and there’s plenty of splash pads around Central Florida where you can cool off. And with such a variety at your fingertips you can visit a new one each time you’re ready to get out of the house.

The best part is, many of them are free and if they aren’t it won’t cost you much.

Here are some of the best Central Florida splash pads:

ORANGE COUNTY

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Cost: Free

Times: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.





Bithlo Community Park

18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando

Cost: Free

Times: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.





Capehart Park

715 Capehart Drive, Orlando

Cost: Free

Times: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.

Downey Park

10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando

Cost: $1 per person per session from March to October; From November to February it is free

Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register and may have to pay a group fee prior to visiting. Click here for more information.

Dr. P. Phillips Community Park

8249 Buenavista Woods Boulevard, Orlando

Cost: $1 per person per session from March to October; from November to February it is free

Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register and may have to pay a group fee prior to visiting. Click here for more information.

Kit Land Nelson Park

10 S. Forest Avenue, Apopka

Cost: $2 per person

Times: Now on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day starting in June

Click here for more information.



Ocoee Family Aquatic Center

1820 A.D. Mims Road, Ocoee

Cost: $1 for children; $1.50 for adults

Times: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.



Tanja King Park

13001 Tanja King Boulevard, Orlando

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



Winter Garden Splash Pad

104 S. Lakeview Avenue, Winter Garden

Cost: Free

Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Center Lake Park

299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo

Cost: Free

Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.



Fort Mellon Park

600 East First Street, Downtown Sanford

Cost: $2 per person – No admission charge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Friday of the month. Season pass is $25 per person

Times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Groups must register and pay in advance. Click here for more information.



Oviedo Splash Zone

148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo

Cost: $5 for Oviedo resident; $7 for non-resident member; $9 for non-resident

Times: Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.



Trailblazer Park

550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary

Cost: $2 per person; Resident pass is $20 per person.

Times: 8 a.m. to dusk

Click here for more information.

Winter Springs Splash Pads

Torcaso Park

104 N. Moss Road, Winter Springs



Trotwood Park

701 Northern Way, Winter Springs

Cost: No charge for incorporated residents to obtain membership card; non-residents pay $3 per person a day.

Times: Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.



OSCEOLA COUNTY

Bob Makinson Aquatic Center

2204 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee

Cost: $5 for 3 years and older; free for 2 years and younger

Times: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (Starting May 26)

Click here for more information.



Kissimmee Lakefront Park

201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



LAKE COUNTY

Champions Splash Park

100 Third Street, Clermont

Cost: $2 per person; $15 resident season pass

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.



Eustis Aquatic Center

250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis

Cost: $3 per person

Hours: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. (Starting May 25)

Admission includes use of pool and splash pad. Click here for more information.



Tavares Children’s Splash Park at Wooton Park

100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares

Cost: $2 per person; $15 seasonal pass for city residents

Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.



Venetian Gardens Splash Pad & Pavilion

610 S. 9th Street, Leesburg

Cost: $2 per person

Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Starting May 25)

Click here for more information.



VOLUSIA COUNTY

Andy Romano Beachfront Park

839 S. Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach

Cost: Free

Times: Sunrise to sunset

Click here for more information.



Breakers Oceanfront Park

13 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



James Park

1700 James Street, South Daytona

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



South Ormond Neighborhood Center

176 Division Avenue, Ormond Beach

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



Sun Splash Park

611 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach

Cost: Free

Times: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.



BREVARD COUNTY

Cocoa Riverfront Park Splash Fountain

401 Ridveredge Boulevard, Cocoa

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



Palm Bay Aquatic Center

420 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay

Cost: $4 for ages 2 and up

Click here for more information.



Riverview Park Splash Pad

600 US Highway 1, Sebastian

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



Sand Point Splash Park

101 N. Washington Avenue, Titusville

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



West Melbourne Community Park

3000 Minton Road, West Melbourne

Cost: Free

Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.



MARION COUNTY

Citizens’ Circle Splash Pad

151 SE Osceola Avenue, Ocala

Cost: Free

Times: Sunrise to sunset

Click here for more information.

Lily’s Pad at Lilian Bryant Park

2200 NW 17th Place, Ocala

Cost: Free

Times: Sunrise to sunset

Click here for more information.

