Cool off this summer at splash pads around Central Florida

Children are almost out of school for the summer and you may already be thinking about what you can do to keep your kids entertained while they have approximately two and a half months at home.
One cheap option is a splash pad.
We know the weather will be hot, and there’s plenty of splash pads around Central Florida where you can cool off. And with such a variety at your fingertips you can visit a new one each time you’re ready to get out of the house.
The best part is, many of them are free and if they aren’t it won’t cost you much.
Here are some of the best Central Florida splash pads:
ORANGE COUNTY
Barnett Park
4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Cost: Free
Times: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.
Bithlo Community Park
18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando
Cost: Free
Times: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.
Capehart Park
715 Capehart Drive, Orlando
Cost: Free
Times: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register. Click here for more information.
Downey Park
10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando
Cost: $1 per person per session from March to October; From November to February it is free
Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register and may have to pay a group fee prior to visiting. Click here for more information.
Dr. P. Phillips Community Park
8249 Buenavista Woods Boulevard, Orlando
Cost: $1 per person per session from March to October; from November to February it is free
Times: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Groups of 10 or more are required to pre-register and may have to pay a group fee prior to visiting. Click here for more information.
Kit Land Nelson Park
10 S. Forest Avenue, Apopka
Cost: $2 per person
Times: Now on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day starting in June
Click here for more information.
Ocoee Family Aquatic Center
1820 A.D. Mims Road, Ocoee
Cost: $1 for children; $1.50 for adults
Times: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Tanja King Park
13001 Tanja King Boulevard, Orlando
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
Winter Garden Splash Pad
104 S. Lakeview Avenue, Winter Garden
Cost: Free
Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Click here for more information.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Center Lake Park
299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo
Cost: Free
Times: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Fort Mellon Park
600 East First Street, Downtown Sanford
Cost: $2 per person – No admission charge from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Friday of the month. Season pass is $25 per person
Times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Groups must register and pay in advance. Click here for more information.
Oviedo Splash Zone
148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo
Cost: $5 for Oviedo resident; $7 for non-resident member; $9 for non-resident
Times: Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Trailblazer Park
550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary
Cost: $2 per person; Resident pass is $20 per person.
Times: 8 a.m. to dusk
Click here for more information.
Winter Springs Splash Pads
Torcaso Park
104 N. Moss Road, Winter Springs
Trotwood Park
701 Northern Way, Winter Springs
Cost: No charge for incorporated residents to obtain membership card; non-residents pay $3 per person a day.
Times: Open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here for more information.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Bob Makinson Aquatic Center
2204 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee
Cost: $5 for 3 years and older; free for 2 years and younger
Times: Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (Starting May 26)
Click here for more information.
Kissimmee Lakefront Park
201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
LAKE COUNTY
Champions Splash Park
100 Third Street, Clermont
Cost: $2 per person; $15 resident season pass
Hours: Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Eustis Aquatic Center
250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
Cost: $3 per person
Hours: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. (Starting May 25)
Admission includes use of pool and splash pad. Click here for more information.
Tavares Children’s Splash Park at Wooton Park
100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
Cost: $2 per person; $15 seasonal pass for city residents
Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Venetian Gardens Splash Pad & Pavilion
610 S. 9th Street, Leesburg
Cost: $2 per person
Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Starting May 25)
Click here for more information.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Andy Romano Beachfront Park
839 S. Atlantic Avenue, Ormond Beach
Cost: Free
Times: Sunrise to sunset
Click here for more information.
Breakers Oceanfront Park
13 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
James Park
1700 James Street, South Daytona
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
South Ormond Neighborhood Center
176 Division Avenue, Ormond Beach
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
Sun Splash Park
611 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach
Cost: Free
Times: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
BREVARD COUNTY
Cocoa Riverfront Park Splash Fountain
401 Ridveredge Boulevard, Cocoa
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
Palm Bay Aquatic Center
420 Community College Parkway SE, Palm Bay
Cost: $4 for ages 2 and up
Click here for more information.
Riverview Park Splash Pad
600 US Highway 1, Sebastian
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
Sand Point Splash Park
101 N. Washington Avenue, Titusville
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
West Melbourne Community Park
3000 Minton Road, West Melbourne
Cost: Free
Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Click here for more information.
MARION COUNTY
Citizens’ Circle Splash Pad
151 SE Osceola Avenue, Ocala
Cost: Free
Times: Sunrise to sunset
Click here for more information.
Lily’s Pad at Lilian Bryant Park
2200 NW 17th Place, Ocala
Cost: Free
Times: Sunrise to sunset
Click here for more information.
