Couple married for 20 years killed in Kissimmee premeditated murder, deputies say

Frederico Gondola, left, is accused of killing Roosevelt and Janette Dixon on July 14, 2018.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested the man they said is responsible for killing Roosevelt and Janette Dixon in their Kissimmee home last week.

The couple, originally from New York, were found dead on July 14 in their home on Meadow Oak Circle in Kissimmee. Deputies arrested Federico Gondola, 36, who was known to the family, on Sunday. He is charged with premeditated murder.

Deputies said the Dixons were married for more than 20 years and had moved to Kissimmee after retiring.

Detectives said the crime is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

