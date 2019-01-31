Jennifer Kesse's family fights to get case files from Orlando police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A lawsuit filed by the family of missing woman Jennifer Kesse is expected to be back in front of a judge Thursday.

Kesse's family is trying to force the Orlando Police Department to turn over her case file, so the family can conduct an investigation.

However, the department says the case remains active and the family would need to pay more than $18,000 to redact what it believes is sensitive information.

Last week marked 13 years since Kesse disappeared. The 24-year-old was last seen leaving her job at Westgate Resorts.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

