Disney to be refunded $1.2M in Orange property tax dispute

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Walt Disney World has won its lawsuit against the Orange County Property Appraiser's Office.

Disney sued the county office in 2016 over a dispute regarding the value of its Yacht and Beach Club Resort. Disney officials said the property was only valued at more than $188 million, but the OCPA valued the property at more than $336 million.

A judge sided with Disney, meaning that Orange County must refund the company $1.2 million in overpaid property taxes, Orange County Appraiser Rick Singh said. Singh said that money went toward Orange County Public Schools.

"With all due respect to the judiciary, the court’s decision was grossly flawed and full of inaccuracies, and we will immediately file a motion for re-hearing this case,” Singh said. “We firmly stand by our methodology and the accuracy of our assessment and are prepared to vigorously defend this case on behalf of the taxpayers of Orange County.”

