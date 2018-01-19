Crimeline reward offered for information in Orlando teen's slaying

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are seeking the public's help in finding the killer of an Orlando teenager found fatally shot in his home last week.

A Crimeline reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the death of 17-year-old Justin Machado. Deputies said a relative found the boy's body at his home on Lynchburg Court on Jan. 9.

"The family has been devastated by his death. Justin Machado had no criminal record and was known as a kindhearted kid, very well known to many of his peers," deputies said in a news release. "Detectives need the community help, we continue to ask that if anyone saw or spoke to Justin Machado prior to his death, to please call the [Orange County Sheriff's Office] or Crimeline."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover Machado's funeral expenses.

Anyone who was in contact with Machado after school hours or saw anything suspicious around the Lynchburg Court residence is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

