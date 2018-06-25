Security guard opens fire on armed robber at internet cafe, deputies say

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A person carrying a gun, possibly a woman, was believed to have been shot early Monday while robbing an internet cafe in Sumter County, deputies said.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the robbery was reported around 2:40 a.m. at Flip Flops at 13741 N. U.S. 441 near Lady Lake.

The culprit demanded money while pointing a gun at clerks and took an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

During the robbery, the assailant was believed to have been shot by an armed security guard, who fired two shots from his gun, according to officials.

The thief dropped the cash and ran into the parking lot, where a getaway car was waiting, deputies said.

The assailant was described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

