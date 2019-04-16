Decomposed body found on Cady Way Trail remains unidentified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The severely decomposed remains of a female that were found on Cady Way Trail more than a week ago have not been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone walking in the woods near the trail found the body laying over some small bushes the afternoon of April 7 near Forsyth Road.

No forms of identification were found on the body, which was turned over to the medical examiner's office.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.