DeLand firefighter injured while extinguishing flames at church

DeLAND, Fla. - A DeLand firefighter was injured while extinguishing flames at an unoccupied church Friday afternoon, officials said.

The DeLand Fire Department, Orange City Fire Department and Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to the two-alarm fire at Lighthouse Church on State Highway 15.

Pictures and video from the scene showed flames through the roof of the two-story building.

The injured firefighter was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor burns.

Fire officials said a maintenance employee was working on exterior light sensors in the part of the building where Sunday school classes are held when something sparked and a small fire started on the second floor.

The Volusia County battalion chief said the employee used a fire extinguisher to try to stop the fire, but the flames reached the attic then consumed the building.

A youth event that was scheduled to take place at the church has been relocated to Sanctuary Church.

