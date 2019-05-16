Deputies crack down on drivers speeding past school buses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After numerous crashes near schools, Orange County deputies were out in full force on Thursday preventing drivers from speeding past school buses.

Deputies said while they were patrolling near Goldenrod Road from State Road 408 to Colonial Drive that they've noticed an increase in drivers not stopping for school buses, potentially putting children at risk.

Sgt. Chuck Kochanowski said they pulled over several motorists to warn them of their speed and remind them that school is still in session.

"Unfortunately, we have to issue the citation to do the enforcement and make sure these children are safe," Kochanowski said.

Motorists who were found to be in violation received a $269 traffic ticket.

Any time the bus lights are activated, drivers need to stop. Deputies said they will be making sure drivers obey the law and issuing citations to any violators in the area until the school year ends.

