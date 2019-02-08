Deputies ID men shot, killed in Titusville home invasion

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Two men shot and killed by a homeowner in a Titusville home invasion Thursday have been identified as Alvin Smalls and Amir Rashad Lynn, according to deputies.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Smalls, 20, of Titusville, and Lynn, 18, of Mims, broke into a home on West Court in Titusville and got into a fight with the residents.

A man grabbed a gun to defend himself and shot the intruders, deputies said.

Smalls was found dead in the home, and Lynn collapsed outside, officials said. Lynn was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

The names of the victims have not been released.

"The names are being withheld due to the recent constitutional revision of Article 1, Section 16, 'Marsy’s Law,' which states: 'The right to prevent the disclosure of information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family, or which could disclose confidential or privileged information of the victim,'" the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

