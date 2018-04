ORLANDO, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting happened Friday in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

No other details were given.

News 6 has learned Lime Avenue is blocked from West South Street northbound to West Jackson Street by law enforcement officials.

News 6 has a crew at the scene. Watch News 6 at 11 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.