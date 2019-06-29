Disney launches new vacation package to help families

ORLANDO, Fla. - So, you want to plan a Disney vacation with your family? This is not an easy task to take on, from securing hotel reservations and theme park tickets to getting flights and transportation in order (if you're traveling from outside of the Sunshine State).

A family of three can now share the magic of Walt Disney World Resort with the “My First Disney Getaway Package”! Learn more: https://t.co/wK3kcp1zIr #DisneyKids pic.twitter.com/4slIE1vTEb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 28, 2019

Planning a magical vacation shouldn't be a struggle. Disney has created a new vacation package catered specifically for families -- so you can take that stress you might be feeling and let it go.

The My First Disney Getaway package will allow families of three (two adults + one child age 3 to 9 years) to share the magic of Disney with a fun, four-day getaway. Souvenirs are also included in the new package.

The package costs $999 and is available now. Rooms can be booked through Sept. 24. Prices are valid for arrivals most Sunday through Wednesday nights Aug. 11 to Sept. 25.

What do think about the new package? Is it worth it?

