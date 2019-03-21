How well do you know Disney theme park lingo?

"I'm just getting to DAK. I moved my FP for FoTLK to 3 p.m. Want to meet there, then head to Poly after and watch HEA tonight?"
Translation: "I'm just getting to Animal Kingdom. I moved my FastPass for Festival of the Lion King to 3 p.m. Want to meet there, then head to the Polynesian after and watch Happily Ever After tonight?"
Some Walt Disney World, or WDW, guests are unlike any other people you will ever encounter. They share a common interest, their love of Disney, but also share the ability to speak a second language.
While this language isn't taught in schools, it can be learned over time with frequent visits to the parks. We'll show you some of the different abbreviations that are used by Cast Members (CM) and parkgoers alike. Use these abbreviations the next time you're making plans or messaging someone about the parks.
CBJ - Country Bear Jamboree - Show in Frontierland
CoP - Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress - Show in Tomorrowland
HoP - Hall of Presidents - Show in Liberty Square
JotLM - Journey of the Little Mermaid - Attraction in Fantasyland
MILF - Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor - Show in Tomorrowland
PPF - Peter Pan's Flight - Attraction in Fantasyland
7DMT - Seven Dwarfs Mine Train - Attraction in Fantasyland
BTMRR - Big Thunder Mountain Railroad - Attraction in Frontierland
PotC - Pirates of the Caribbean - Attraction in Adventureland
MiSi - Move It Shake It - Daytime show
FoF - Festival of Fantasy - Parade
MSEP - Main Street Electrical Parade - Extinct nighttime parade
HEA - Happily Ever After Fireworks Show
BOG – Be Our Guest - Restaurant in Fantasyland
CRT - Cinderella's Royal Table - Restaurant inside Cinderella's Castle
MNSSHP - Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party
MVMCP - Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
JIYI – Journey Into Your Imagination - Attraction in Future World
SSE - Spaceship Earth - Attraction in Future World
TT - Test Track - Attraction in Future World
FEA - Frozen Ever After - Attraction in Norway pavilion
LwtL - Living with the Land - Attraction inside The Land pavilion
F&G - Epcot Flower and Garden Festival
F&W – Epcot Food & Wine Festival
FotA – Festival of the Arts
MV3D - Muppet Vision 3D - Show
RnRC - Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster - Attraction
TSL - Toy Story Land
SDD - Slinky Dog Dash - Attraction in Toy Story Land
TSM - Toy Story Mania - Attraction in Toy Story Land
AS2 or ASS - Alien Swirling Saucers - Attraction in Toy Story Land
ToT - Tower of Terror - Attraction
GMR - The Great Movie Ride - Extinct attraction
BatB - “Beauty and the Beast” – Live on Stage - Show
VotLM - Voyage of the Little Mermaid - Show
FANT - Fantasmic - Nighttime show
JTA - Jedi Training Academy - Show
ExE - Expedition Everest - Attraction in Asia
FoP – Flight of Passage - Attraction in Pandora World of Avatar
NRJ - Na’vi River Journey - Attraction in Pandora World of Avatar
RoL - Rivers of Light - Nighttime show
FoTLK - Festival of the Lion King - Show in Africa
KJS - Kilimanjaro Safari - Attraction in Africa
AKL - Animal Kingdom Lodge
AKV - Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas
AoA - Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Cont - Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Poly - Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
POP - Pop Century Resort
GF - Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa
WoD - Disney’s World of Disney
WDW - Walt Disney World Resort
DME - Magical Express
ADR - Advance Dining Reservation
TTC - Transportation and Ticket Center
AP - Annual Passholder
CM - Cast Member
CP - College Program
DVC - Disney Vacation Club
ECV - Electric Convenience Vehicle
LBV - Lake Buena Vista
MDE - My Disney Experience
MB - Magic Bands
MB2 - Magic Bands version 2
QS - Quick service meal
EMH - Extra Magic Hours
DCA - Disney California Adventure
DCL - Disney Cruise Line
FP - FastPass
FP+ - FastPass Plus
While every attraction, show and restaurant could be abbreviated, these are the most popular ones used by CM, CP and guests alike. Have one of your own? Share it in the comments below.
