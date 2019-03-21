How well do you know Disney theme park lingo?

"I'm just getting to DAK. I moved my FP for FoTLK to 3 p.m. Want to meet there, then head to Poly after and watch HEA tonight?"

Translation: "I'm just getting to Animal Kingdom. I moved my FastPass for Festival of the Lion King to 3 p.m. Want to meet there, then head to the Polynesian after and watch Happily Ever After tonight?"

Some Walt Disney World, or WDW, guests are unlike any other people you will ever encounter. They share a common interest, their love of Disney, but also share the ability to speak a second language.

While this language isn't taught in schools, it can be learned over time with frequent visits to the parks. We'll show you some of the different abbreviations that are used by Cast Members (CM) and parkgoers alike. Use these abbreviations the next time you're making plans or messaging someone about the parks.

CBJ - Country Bear Jamboree - Show in Frontierland

CoP - Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress - Show in Tomorrowland

HoP - Hall of Presidents - Show in Liberty Square

JotLM - Journey of the Little Mermaid - Attraction in Fantasyland

MILF - Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor - Show in Tomorrowland

PPF - Peter Pan's Flight - Attraction in Fantasyland

7DMT - Seven Dwarfs Mine Train - Attraction in Fantasyland

BTMRR - Big Thunder Mountain Railroad - Attraction in Frontierland

PotC - Pirates of the Caribbean - Attraction in Adventureland

MiSi - Move It Shake It - Daytime show

FoF - Festival of Fantasy - Parade

MSEP - Main Street Electrical Parade - Extinct nighttime parade

HEA - Happily Ever After Fireworks Show

BOG – Be Our Guest - Restaurant in Fantasyland

CRT - Cinderella's Royal Table - Restaurant inside Cinderella's Castle

MNSSHP - Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party

MVMCP - Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

JIYI – Journey Into Your Imagination - Attraction in Future World

SSE - Spaceship Earth - Attraction in Future World

TT - Test Track - Attraction in Future World

FEA - Frozen Ever After - Attraction in Norway pavilion

LwtL - Living with the Land - Attraction inside The Land pavilion

F&G - Epcot Flower and Garden Festival

F&W – Epcot Food & Wine Festival

FotA – Festival of the Arts

MV3D - Muppet Vision 3D - Show

RnRC - Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster - Attraction

TSL - Toy Story Land

SDD - Slinky Dog Dash - Attraction in Toy Story Land

TSM - Toy Story Mania - Attraction in Toy Story Land

AS2 or ASS - Alien Swirling Saucers - Attraction in Toy Story Land

ToT - Tower of Terror - Attraction

GMR - The Great Movie Ride - Extinct attraction

BatB - “Beauty and the Beast” – Live on Stage - Show

VotLM - Voyage of the Little Mermaid - Show

FANT - Fantasmic - Nighttime show

JTA - Jedi Training Academy - Show

ExE - Expedition Everest - Attraction in Asia

FoP – Flight of Passage - Attraction in Pandora World of Avatar

NRJ - Na’vi River Journey - Attraction in Pandora World of Avatar

RoL - Rivers of Light - Nighttime show

FoTLK - Festival of the Lion King - Show in Africa

KJS - Kilimanjaro Safari - Attraction in Africa

AKL - Animal Kingdom Lodge

AKV - Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas

AoA - Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Cont - Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Poly - Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

POP - Pop Century Resort

GF - Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

WoD - Disney’s World of Disney

WDW - Walt Disney World Resort

DME - Magical Express

ADR - Advance Dining Reservation

TTC - Transportation and Ticket Center

AP - Annual Passholder

CM - Cast Member

CP - College Program

DVC - Disney Vacation Club

ECV - Electric Convenience Vehicle

LBV - Lake Buena Vista

MDE - My Disney Experience

MB - Magic Bands

MB2 - Magic Bands version 2

QS - Quick service meal

EMH - Extra Magic Hours

DCA - Disney California Adventure

DCL - Disney Cruise Line

FP - FastPass

FP+ - FastPass Plus

While every attraction, show and restaurant could be abbreviated, these are the most popular ones used by CM, CP and guests alike. Have one of your own? Share it in the comments below.

