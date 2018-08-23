Dive team searching pond for missing Sumter County man

Sumter County Sheriff's Office dive team members search for a missing person in a pond on Aug. 23, 2018.

BUSHNELL, Fla. - Detectives in Sumter County are following up on a new lead in the search for a missing man, deploying a dive team to search a Bushnell pond.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Claudio Carvayal Hernandez was reported missing on June 21. He was last seen on Belt Avenue in Bushnell.

On Thursday Sheriff's Office detectives received information leading them to search for Hernandez in the pond. A dive team search of the water is underway.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

