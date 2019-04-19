Donations needed to launch Cider for Sea Turtles

From sauvignon blanc that funds wild oyster reef restoration, to pinot noir that funds planting bee habitats on farms, Proud Pour is now taking on sea turtles.

The company, which works with nonprofit environmental partners, launched a Kickstarter to reach the $43,500 goal needed to create its Cider for Sea Turtles.

More than half of that goal has already been donated.

In just four years, profits have funded the restoration of up to 11 million oysters and 53 acres of bee habitat. The wines are also sustainable and vegan.

The new drink would support the work of the New England Aquarium's Animal Care Center and the Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center, which takes in hundreds of injured and sick sea turtles each year.

Proud Pour employees said each case of cider would provide enough money to feed an injured sea turtle patient for a half-day.

The cider would be sold in cans, since they are easier to recycle and have lower carbon emissions than glass bottles.

The packaging would also be recyclable and made from 100% post-consumer material.

Cider for Sea Turtles would be sourced from sustainably grown apples from the Connecticut River Valley.

If the goal is reached, the plan is to launch Cider for Sea Turtles in July 2019.

