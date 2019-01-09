Dramatic video shows rescue after fiery, wrong-way crash on I-95

EDGEWATER - Law enforcement released dramatic body camera video showing the rescue of a man trapped in a burning vehicle following a head-on crash.

Edgewater police and Volusia county deputies worked together, using every tool they could find, to pull the driver to safety.

Logan Aschendorf, 22, of Boca Raton, was critically injured when his 2018 Cadillac SUV was struck on southbound I-95 near State Road 442 in Edgewater around 12:40 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

[WARNING: Video below may be considered graphic] ​​​​​​​

In the video, flames and smoke are seen coming from the SUV as law enforcement rushed to break windows, cut through airbags and spray the vehicle with a fire extinguisher. A deputy and officer takes turns wielding an ax at the driver side door until they can eventually drag Aschendorf from the burning vehicle, the video shows.

Troopers said Devon Standish, 23, of Daytona Beach, was driving a 2010 Honda Insight north in the southbound lanes before the head-on crash. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the FHP.

Aschendorf, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

The FHP said it's not yet known if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than 13 hours.

The crash remains under investigation.



