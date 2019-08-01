Driver revived by Narcan after crashing into BMW, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A woman ran away after rear-ending a BMW, became unconscious and had to be revived by Narcan, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said the crash happened after midnight on Friday on Jupiter Boulevard when Rebecca Rhodes, 31, hit the car and then ran into some nearby bushes. Rhodes was found unconscious nearby but began to respond when paramedics gave her Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses, according to the report.

Rhodes was taken to hospital for treatment. She was arrested on Monday.

She faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.