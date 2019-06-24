DUI driver hits 21-year-old UCF student, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was driving under the influence when he caused two hit-and-run crashes within minutes of each other, one of which left a 21-year-old University of Central Florida student critically injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the first crash happened about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Yousef Hasan, 25, attempted to make a left turn from Alafaya Trail onto Mendel Drive and turned directly into a Honda Accord, driven by 20-year-old Dylan Duarte, the report said.

Hasan drove away without stopping, leaving the front bumper of his Acura in the roadway, according to authorities.

Troopers said that minutes later, Hasan was traveling on the shoulder of Napiers Circle when he hit 21-year-old London Harrell as she was walking in a grassy area.

[WARNING: Graphic description of injuries below]

Hasan did not stop after the crash, according to the report. Troopers said they found him sleeping on the ground behind his car in a parking lot off University Boulevard.

Hasan was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and DUI with serious injury.

During a court appearance Monday, Dennis Brantley detailed his daughter's injuries.

"She is missing parts of her skull and her brain matter was splattered on the car that hit her. She has broken legs and her right eye could not be found. She is currently being kept alive by a respirator and is in a coma," Dennis Brantley said.

He said it's unlikely his daughter will survive her injuries. He asked that Hasan be held without bond, but the judge denied that request.

She ordered that his bond be set at $11,500 and that he undergo GPS monitoring and not operate anything with a motor. Hasan has since posted bond and has been released from the Orange County Jail.

