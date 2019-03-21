Earn $1,000 by binge-watching all Marvel movies

2016: "Captain America: Civil War" brought all the Marvel superheroes together and divided them as Captain America and Iron Man face off against each other.

Need some fast cash and love Marvel movies? Then this is the challenge for you.

CableTV.com will give one fan a chance to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies before “Endgame” is released April 26.

That’s 40+ hours of movies back-to-back.

The person they choose will get $1,000, Marvel merchandise including a Captain America popcorn popper and an Iron Man snuggie to get comfortable in.

The requirements are the following:

Must be an active and outgoing social media personality that will live tweet the experience.

After completing the marathon, you have to share you takeaways from the movies.

Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.

If you have the endurance of Iron Man, apply here. Sounds easy, right?

Here’s what you’ll be watching.

MCU Phase 1

"Iron Man" (2008)

"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

"Iron Man 2" (2010)

"Thor" (2011)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

"The Avengers" (2012)



MCU Phase 2

"Iron Man 3" (2013)

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

"Ant-Man" (2015)



MCU Phase 3

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

"Black Panther" (2018)

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

