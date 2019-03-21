Earn $1,000 by binge-watching all Marvel movies

Need some fast cash and love Marvel movies? Then this is the challenge for you.
CableTV.com will give one fan a chance to binge-watch all 20 Marvel movies before “Endgame” is released April 26.
That’s 40+ hours of movies back-to-back.
The person they choose will get $1,000, Marvel merchandise including a Captain America popcorn popper and an Iron Man snuggie to get comfortable in.
The requirements are the following:
- Must be an active and outgoing social media personality that will live tweet the experience.
- After completing the marathon, you have to share you takeaways from the movies.
- Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen.
If you have the endurance of Iron Man, apply here. Sounds easy, right?
Here’s what you’ll be watching.
MCU Phase 1
"Iron Man" (2008)
"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)
"Iron Man 2" (2010)
"Thor" (2011)
"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
"The Avengers" (2012)
MCU Phase 2
"Iron Man 3" (2013)
"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)
"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)
"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)
"Ant-Man" (2015)
MCU Phase 3
"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
"Doctor Strange" (2016)
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)
"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)
"Black Panther" (2018)
"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)
"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)
