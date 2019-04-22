Easter bunny in downtown Orlando fight video explains why he threw punches

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was filmed getting in a fight in downtown Orlando while wearing an Easter bunny costume is speaking out to explain what led to the brawl that his since gone viral.

Antoine McDonald said he's not usually a violent person.

"I am the type of person to avoid fights by any means necessary, but in that situation, I would fight any day," McDonald said.

A few months ago he and his friends bought the bunny suit to garner some laughs and decided to pass it around Sunday as they bar hopped in downtown Orlando.

[WATCH RAW VIDEO OF Easter Bunny fight by clicking here]

McDonald was wearing it when he got into the middle of a fight along Orange Avenue, close to SAKS Comedy Club. He said he saw a man involved in an altercation with a woman so he decided to step in.

"The guy was, I don't know if he was bullying her or what, so then I see him spit on her and she starts hitting him and everything," McDonald said.

McDonald didn't know the woman or man involved, but he said he will not tolerate disrespect toward women.

"I am going to say that I am happy so that people know that they just can't spit on African-Americans. Especially African-American females and think that it's OK," McDonald said.

The fight ended when an Orlando police officer arrived and told everyone to go their separate ways.

The fear of arrest did cross McDonald's mind.

"The thought went through my head when the cop came over, but you know I didn't leave. I didn't run. I said, 'You know what? This man deserved it.' You know, if I have to be arrested for this to prove a point that this shouldn't be happening, then so be it," McDonald said.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.