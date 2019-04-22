Hopping mad Easter Bunny gets into fight in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Easter Bunny was hopping mad for some reason in downtown Orlando.

Video posted on Instagram, which has gone viral and has been posted by several media outlets, shows a costumed character getting involved in a fight between two others near SAK Comedy Lab.

Apparently, the fight began when a man bumped into a woman and the duo began fighting. The video, posted by Instagram user Workfth, shows the Easter Bunny joining into the fight and throwing rabbit puches and haymakers.

[WATCH VIDEO OF Easter Bunny FIGHT AT BOTTOM OF STORY (WARNING: Graphic language) | Mobile users can view the viral video by clicking here]

"HAPPY EASTER 🐰😂😂😂😂😂 ONLY IN #ORLANDO 😂😂TAG @worldstar," Workfth wrote on his post.

The fight was broken up by an Orlando police officer.

It's not known if anyone was arrested in the bunny brawl.

