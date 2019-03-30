Edgewood police release more photos in attack on pregnant woman

The Edgewood Police Department is continuing the force’s effort to find the people involved in an attack on a pregnant woman this past Sunday.

Officers released more photos on social media in hopes the public would recognize someone from the attack.

The incident happened Sunday on Orange Avenue near Holden Avenue in Edgewood.

Police said there was a group of people driving motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles recklessly in the area.

Investigators said one of the motorcyclists crashed into the car of the pregnant woman.

"When she got out of the vehicle to see if the motorcycle rider is OK, and that’s when she was attacked," Sgt. Timothy Cardinal said.

Anyone with information about the people involved in the attack is asked to call police at 407-424-8477.





