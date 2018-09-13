Get election questions answered during News 6 2018 voter registration phone bank

To ensure the its viewers are informed ahead of the November general election, News 6 is hosting a phone bank on National Voter Registration Day with election officials and other experts.

The phone bank will be open Sept. 25 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The number is 1-888-436-6665.

During the phone bank, callers can speak to election officials with Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

Some of the topics and questions they can discuss are:

What are voter registration requirements and when is the deadline to register?

How to update your voter registration record prior to Election Day to avoid delays at the polls.

The three ways to vote -- by mail, early and at the polls on Election Day.

What kind of identification you will need when voting in person.

If your signature needs to be updated, especially if voting by mail.

Any changes to precincts and polling locations.

What to expect on your sample ballot.

The experts can also answer many more questions.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register for the Nov. 6 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 27.

Click here to read the ClickOrlando.com General Election voter guide, which includes more important dates and how to register in your county.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.