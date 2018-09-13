ClickOrlando.com's general election voter information guide

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 and ClickOrlando.com want to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.
Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process for the upcoming general election.
Am I eligible to vote?
Most likely, yes. But there are a few requirements you must meet, so let’s make sure.
To register to vote, you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)
• Be a Florida resident
• Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)
• Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored
• Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored
• Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.
Vote-by-mail ballots
If you're a Florida resident interested in receiving a domestic vote-by-mail ballot for the general election, contact your county Supervisor of Elections office.
If you will be overseas or absent statewide and would like to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election, contact your county Supervisor of Elections office.
Orange County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
UPDATE: For the 2018 elections, Orange County has changed 20 polling places. The voters in those precincts will receive new voter information cards at the end of July with the new polling place listed.
Seminole County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Volusia County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Brevard County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Lake County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Osceola County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Flagler County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Marion County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Sumter County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Polk County
Sample Ballots
Find Your Precinct
Early-Voting Locations
Important Dates
Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.
Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election.
Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county.
Nov. 6: General election.
Check here for special dates specific to individual counties.
Important Races
Governor
Republican
- Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Rep. for 6th Congressional District of Florida
Democrats
- Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor
U.S. Senate
Republicans
- Rick Scott, Florida governor
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 2 -- Marion (Levy and Several Counties in the Panhandle)
Republicans
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 3 -- Marion (Clay, Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, Union)
Republicans
- Ted Yoho *
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 6 -- Flagler, Volusia, Lake (St. Johns)
Republicans
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 7 -- Seminole, Orange
Republicans
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 8 Brevard, Orange (Indian River)
Republicans
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 9 Osceola, Orange (Polk)
Republicans
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 11 Marion, Sumter, Lake (Hernando, Citrus)
Republicans
Democrats
U.S. Rep. District 15 Lake (Polk and Hillsborough)
Republicans
Democrats
Attorney General
Republicans
Democrats
Chief Financial Officer
Republicans
Democrats
Agriculture Commissioner
Republicans
Democrats
* denotes all incumbent candidates
Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 general elections.
2018 Constitutional Amendments
Proposed amendments require 60% approval from voters to pass.
- #1 Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption
- #2 Limitations on Property Tax Assessments
- #3 Voter Control of Gambling in Florida
- #4 Voting Restoration Amendment
- #5 Supermajority Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees
- #6 Rights of Crime Victims; Judges
- #7 First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities
- #9 Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces
- #10 State and Local Government Structure and Operation
- #11 Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes
- #12 Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers
- #13 Ends Dog Racing
Click here for a list of all state petitions, initiatives and amendments.
