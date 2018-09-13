ClickOrlando.com's general election voter information guide

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 and ClickOrlando.com want to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process for the upcoming general election.

Am I eligible to vote?

Most likely, yes. But there are a few requirements you must meet, so let’s make sure.

To register to vote, you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)

• Be a Florida resident

• Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)

• Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored

• Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored

• Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

Vote-by-mail ballots

If you're a Florida resident interested in receiving a domestic vote-by-mail ballot for the general election, contact your county Supervisor of Elections office.

If you will be overseas or absent statewide and would like to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election, contact your county Supervisor of Elections office.

Orange County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

UPDATE: For the 2018 elections, Orange County has changed 20 polling places. The voters in those precincts will receive new voter information cards at the end of July with the new polling place listed.

Seminole County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Volusia County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Brevard County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Lake County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Osceola County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Flagler County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Marion County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Sumter County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Polk County

Sample Ballots

Find Your Precinct

Early-Voting Locations

Important Dates

Oct. 2-9: Mandatory period for vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to domestic voters for general election.

Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election.

Oct. 27-Nov. 3: Mandatory early voting period for general election *additional days vary by county.

Nov. 6: General election.

Check here for special dates specific to individual counties.

Important Races

Governor

Republican

Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Rep. for 6th Congressional District of Florida

Democrats

Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor

U.S. Senate

Republicans

Rick Scott, Florida governor

Democrats

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2018 general elections.

2018 Constitutional Amendments

Proposed amendments require 60% approval from voters to pass.

Click here for a list of all state petitions, initiatives and amendments.

