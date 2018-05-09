Emails show issues behind Maitland flooding

MAITLAND, Fla. - Emails show that solving the recurring flooding problem on a stretch of State Road 17-92 in Maitland may have hinged on environmental issues.

Floodwaters during rainstorms have closed the intersection of South Orlando Avenue (17-92) and Monroe Avenue at least three times in the last three weeks.

On April 22, cars were submerged under water, and at least one driver had to be rescued.

In emails obtained from the city of Maitland, News 6 discovered the city and contractors not only brought in pumps to help divert the water, but they also hired another company to install emergency pipes.

